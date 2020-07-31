 
 
PSL restart feels like the 2010 World Cup all over again

local soccer

Finally, it’s here. Well, not quite yet but the beautiful game is around the corner after football fans were starved for almost five months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Michaelson Gumede
31 Jul 2020
09:28:01 AM
PSL restart feels like the 2010 World Cup all over again

Former President Nelson Mandela's hand is held high by Bid CEO Danny Jordaan and FIFA President Sepp Blatter during the FIFA 2010 World Cup Host Announcement at the World Trade Centre in Zurich, Switzerland. Pic: Gallo Images

When the chairman of the Premier Soccer League, Irvin Khoza, announced that the Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship and Nedbank Cup would all resume on the first weekend of August, with the semifinals of the national Cup kick-off the resumption, it took me back to 2004 in Switzerland, when then-Fifa president Sepp Blatter opened that envelope that bestowed South Africa with the rights to host the 2010 Fifa World Cup. READ MORE: Sundowns v Pirates to kick off Absa Premiership restart That moment was significant for South Africa and as we know, Mzansi remains the only African country to host the...

