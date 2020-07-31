PSL News 31.7.2020 08:57 am

Ex-Pirates striker arrested in Tanzania

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Ex-Pirates striker arrested in Tanzania

Bernard Morrison (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Morrison plays for Yanga, the same club that was coached by under-fire Luc Eymael, who was sacked this week.

Former Orlando Pirates forward Bernard Morrison was arrested in Dar el Salaam, Tanzania, according to the website ghanasoccernet.com.

Morrison is said to have obstructed police from checking his car during a stop and search on the road.

According to reports in Tanzania the former AS Vita club forward has seen been released from police custody on bail.

Morrison will still have to face a misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest, obstructing police from doing their job as well as disorderly conduct when he was stopped by the officers.

The former Pirates striker was signed to Tanzanian side Young Africans SC (Yanga) by former Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael who was in the news over the weekend after he compared the club’s supporters to “monkeys and dogs”.

The speedy forward has been in the headlines of late for walking out of the stadium and going home while the match was on after he was substituted by the coach.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates to kick off Absa Premiership restart 30.7.2020
‘It’s the battle of the disciplined’, says Pirates legend Motale  30.7.2020
Pirates fan Dejan calls for big send off for Mgijimi 30.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Vehicle finance or cash? Choose wisely

Crime Northern Cape farm murders: ‘Boys, well done’ say relatives to police

Business Virus wreaks economic havoc as global cases top 17 million

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 315 deaths as SA approaches 500,000 case mark

Politics Mashaba might be surprised with the outcome of his new party – analyst


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 