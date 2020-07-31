Ex-Pirates striker arrested in Tanzania

Former Orlando Pirates forward Bernard Morrison was arrested in Dar el Salaam, Tanzania, according to the website ghanasoccernet.com.

Morrison is said to have obstructed police from checking his car during a stop and search on the road.

According to reports in Tanzania the former AS Vita club forward has seen been released from police custody on bail.

Morrison will still have to face a misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest, obstructing police from doing their job as well as disorderly conduct when he was stopped by the officers.

The former Pirates striker was signed to Tanzanian side Young Africans SC (Yanga) by former Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael who was in the news over the weekend after he compared the club’s supporters to “monkeys and dogs”.

The speedy forward has been in the headlines of late for walking out of the stadium and going home while the match was on after he was substituted by the coach.

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison got furious and walked out of the stadium after being substituted in Yanga’s 1-4 loss to rivals Simba while game was still on. A journalist approached him to explain why he left. He said he can only speak in his native Fanti language. pic.twitter.com/xXTj5gxH48 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 14, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.