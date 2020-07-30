Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates to kick off Absa Premiership restart

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season will restart on August 11 with Mamelodi Sundowns hosting Orlando Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium.

Kick off for the game will be at 6pm and it will be televised live on SuperSport.

IMPORTANT DATES FOR THE RESUMPTION OF FOOTBALL:#AbsaPrem Kick-off – 11 August 2020#GladAfricaChampionship kick-off- 09 August 2020 #GladAfricaChampionship Conclusion – 30 August 2020 #AbsaPrem Conclusion – 05 September 2020. #PromotionPlayoffs – 06 September 2020 — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) July 30, 2020

The Premier Soccer League released the entire fixture list for the rest of the season on Thursday afternoon and the Sundowns-Pirates game will be followed on August 12 by another cracker, with league leaders Kaizer Chiefs at home to Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium.

The Absa Premiership matches will follow the Nedbank Cup semifinals, with Wits taking on Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic playing Baroka. Both of those games are set to take place on August 8.

Below is the full list of fixtures for the opening week:

August 8 – Nedbank Cup semifinals.

August 11 – Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates, Dobsonville Stadium, kick off 6pm.

August 12 – Kaizer Chiefs v Bidvest Wits, Orlando Stadium, 6pm.

August 14 – Chippa United v Cape Town City, Orlando Stadium, 3.30pm; Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns, Dobsonville Stadium, 6pm.

August 15 – AmaZulu v Baroka FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 1.30pm; Stellenbosch FC v Golden Arrows, Tuks Stadium, 1.30pm; Polokwane City v Kaizer Chiefs, Loftus Versfeld, 3.30pm; Orlando Pirates v Bidvest Wits, Ellis Park, 6pm.

August 16 – Black Leopards v Maritzburg United, FNB Stadium, 3.30pm; SuperSport United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Stadium, 6pm.

August 17 – Cape Town City v Mamelodi Sundowns, Loftus Versfeld, 6pm.

