Nedbank Cup News 30.7.2020 04:02 pm

Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates to kick off Absa Premiership restart

Jonty Mark
Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates to kick off Absa Premiership restart

Thembinkosi Lorch and Themba Zwane fight for the ball during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs v Bidvest Wits to follow a day later in cracking opening two fixtures.

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season will restart on August 11 with Mamelodi Sundowns hosting Orlando Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium.

Kick off for the game will be at 6pm and it will be televised live on SuperSport.

 

The Premier Soccer League released the entire fixture list for the rest of the season on Thursday afternoon  and the Sundowns-Pirates game will be followed on August 12 by another cracker, with league leaders Kaizer Chiefs at home to Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium.

The Absa Premiership matches will follow the Nedbank Cup semifinals, with Wits taking on Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic playing Baroka. Both of those games are set to take place on August 8.

Below is the full list of fixtures for the opening week:

August 8 – Nedbank Cup semifinals.

August 11 – Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates, Dobsonville Stadium, kick off 6pm.

August 12 – Kaizer Chiefs v Bidvest Wits, Orlando Stadium, 6pm.

August 14 – Chippa United v Cape Town City, Orlando Stadium, 3.30pm; Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns, Dobsonville Stadium, 6pm.

August 15 – AmaZulu v Baroka FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 1.30pm; Stellenbosch FC v Golden Arrows, Tuks Stadium, 1.30pm; Polokwane City v Kaizer Chiefs, Loftus Versfeld, 3.30pm; Orlando Pirates v Bidvest Wits, Ellis Park, 6pm.

August 16 – Black Leopards v Maritzburg United, FNB Stadium, 3.30pm; SuperSport United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Stadium, 6pm.

August 17 – Cape Town City v Mamelodi Sundowns, Loftus Versfeld, 6pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kaizer Chiefs target Monare has is eyes firmly on the prize at Wits 1.8.2020
Chiefs and Pirates need to open up the cheque book – Ndlanya 1.8.2020
FA Cup win would be ‘small step’ in Lampard’s plan for Chelsea 1.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Covid-19 deaths top 8,000, former minister’s wife arrested and crime stats

Politics Deputy Finance Minister asked to step down by the ANC’s Integrity Committee

Crime Former minister’s wife has been arrested – reports

Society South Africa is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis

Columns Vehicle finance or cash? Choose wisely


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 