Will Chiefs keep Middendorp beyond this season?

This is despite the fact that Amakhosi are currently on top of the Absa Premiership standings with less than eight games to go before the end of the season.

READ: Chiefs, Pirates fans at war over Orlando Stadium

Reports suggest that Amakhosi are lining up Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt as Middendorp’s replacement for next season.

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung, however, insists that the club management has not discussed Middendorp’s future.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Motaung described the reports about Middendorp’s departure from Naturena as just “runours”.

“Unfortunately we’ve not even had that discussion as a club‚” Motaung told TimesLIVE.

“So it’s rumours that you find and talk which is out there‚ which we don’t know of.

“So at this moment I don’t want to entertain the coach’s issues because there is nothing – we have never had a discussion. We have not sat down and discussed his future,” he added.

“The coach has a contract‚ he still has one more season to go. And we have not even sat down to say ‘the coach must leave’ or anything.

“And we don’t know anything. These are just rumour and rumours. We don’t know anything. We have not had those discussions.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans have taken to social media to express their delight and dismay that Amakhosi will be based at Orlando Stadium, the home of the Buccaneers, for the rest of the 2019/20 season.

Amakhosi were drawn on Wednesday morning to play their remaining four home games at Orlando Stadium, with Gauteng-based teams not allowed to play home games at their own grounds, because the entire season being played out in a Biologically Sage Environment at venues all over the province.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.