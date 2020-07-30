Da Gama denies TTM link

Owen Da Gama says he is staying at Highlands Park next season, and that he has no offer to move to Absa Premiership newbies TTM.

Da Gama has been linked with a move away from Highlands, who have also reportedly been considering selling their status. TTM bought the Absa Premiership status of Bidvest Wits, but with Clever Boys head coach Gavin Hunt not on their wish-list, the Limpopo-club are in the market for a new head coach.

“Someone (from TTM) called me some time ago, during the sale,” Da Gama told Phakaaathi on Thursday.

“But it was not the owner of the club, it was someone with a name I have never heard of, and I told them I am under contract at Highlands Park and happy at Highlands Park.”

On the potential sale of the club, Da Gama added: “All we know is also what we have heard and read about. There is nothing official, so from our perspective we are just carrying on with the team.”

With that in mind, Highlands Park will be playing their home games for the rest of the season at Dobsonville Stadium, in a Biologically Safe Environment in Gauteng, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We have played a few friendlies there, it is a very good field, I don’t know how well it has been maintained during the COVID-19 period, but I am sure that the PSL has done its spade work. The pitch has always been even and of good quality,” said Da Gama.

Highlands are set to resume their season with a game against Mamelodi Sundowns, who ironically also have their home venue as Dobsonville Stadium for the rest of the campaign. This match, however, will technically be hosted by the Lions of the North.

