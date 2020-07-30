Pirates fan Dejan calls for big send off for Mgijimi

Milandinovic says he was shocked to learn of Sindane’s passing earlier in the week and called other football fans to confirm if the white-faced Pirates supporter had passed away.

READ MORE: Highlanders fans mourn Mgijimi passing

“I called Machaka and others to confirm that he has passed away and I was hurt and shocked after that but we now have to find peace as the Pirates fans and his family as well that he is no longer with us,” Miladinovic told Phakaaathi.

Milandinovic described Mgijimi as a young iconic Pirates supporter who was expected to take the reins from older fans, who had found fame from supporting the Soweto giants since the 90’s.

“He was a great guy. But what is left now is how we celebrate his life and how we give him a send-off as a fan. The club can lead us and I am sure we are all ready to do as directed by the club. He deserves a big send-off just based on the love and support he gave the team. His family should he helped with the arrangements.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.