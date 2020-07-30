PSL News 30.7.2020 11:45 am

Pirates fan Dejan calls for big send off for Mgijimi

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Mgijima during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates super fan Dejan Miladinovic hopes the football fraternity will give Mandla “Mgijimi”Sindane a proper send off.

Milandinovic says he was shocked to learn of Sindane’s passing earlier in the week and called other football fans to confirm if the white-faced Pirates supporter had passed away.

“I called Machaka and others to confirm that he has passed away and I was hurt and shocked after that but we now have to find peace as the Pirates fans and his family as well that he is no longer with us,” Miladinovic told Phakaaathi.

Milandinovic described Mgijimi as a young iconic Pirates supporter who was expected to take the reins from older fans, who had found fame from supporting the Soweto giants since the 90’s.

“He was a great guy. But what is left now is how we celebrate his life and how we give him a send-off as a fan. The club can lead us and I am sure we are all ready to do as directed by the club. He deserves a big send-off just based on the love and support he gave the team. His family should he helped with the arrangements.”

