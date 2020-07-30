Zimbabwe’s Highlanders mourn Pirates super-fan “Mgijimi”

Sindane is said to have died in his sleep on Monday night.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said the death of Sindane is not only a loss for Pirates and his family but for the football fraternity at large.

“Mgijimi was renowned for his colourful, passionate and energetic and presence at just about every Orlando Pirates match. To us, the death of Mgijimi is not only a blow to the Sindane family and Orlando Pirates FC, but to football in general, for the simple fact that football is the biggest beneficiary of such passion,” said Dube.

“It is sad that the passing on a staunch fan and significant member of the club comes at a time when Dr Khoza and his Orlando Pirates family are mourning Dr Khoza’s wife, Martina Elsie Khoza who passed away a few days ago.”

Meanwhile, the South African Football Association (Safa) has joined millions of South Africans and football fans across the continent in mourning the untimely passing away of “Mgijimi”.

“Football has lost a colourful and ardent supporter of the game. He hardly missed any of the Pirates games and his flamboyant character put him among Mzansi’s prominent football fans.

“Him, Mama Joy Chauke, Saddam Maake, Dejan Miladinovic, Botha Msila, Robert ‘Mzekezeke’ Nkosi and Masilo Machaka have been the face of South African football fans adored around the globe. We are really saddened by Mgijimi’s untimely departure. May his soul rest in peace,” said Safa president Danny Jordaan.

Reports suggest that “Mgijimi” will be laid to rest in his hometown of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

