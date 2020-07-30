Opinion – Luc Eymael is a disgrace and must voetsek out of Africa!

How dare he tell football fans that they know nothing about football! READ MORE: Good riddance, says Yanga assistant coach after Eymael sacking If it was the case, then they wouldn’t be interested in anything that has to do with the game and just stay at home. These are people who spent their hard-earned money, even their last cent to rally behind their respective team. His disrespect and awful statements says a lot about the kind of person he is. He goes on to say that he doesn’t enjoy being in Tanzania and they don’t have WiFi or DSTV. This...

How dare he tell football fans that they know nothing about football!

READ MORE: Good riddance, says Yanga assistant coach after Eymael sacking

If it was the case, then they wouldn’t be interested in anything that has to do with the game and just stay at home.

These are people who spent their hard-earned money, even their last cent to rally behind their respective team. His disrespect and awful statements says a lot about the kind of person he is.

He goes on to say that he doesn’t enjoy being in Tanzania and they don’t have WiFi or DSTV. This is laughable, why didn’t he resign immediately the moment he felt that his needs or wants weren’t catered for?

READ MORE: Safa to report Luc Eymael to Fifa and Caf

I keep on reading this statements over and over again and it makes me feel sick. Actually, Luc Eymael makes me sick.

“I don’t enjoy your country [Tanzania]. You’re uneducated people. I am disgusted. I don’t have a car, WiFi or DSTV. These fans don’t know anything about football. It’s like monkeys or dogs when they’re shouting,” he was quoted.

But again, who am I fooling? This guy spent some years in the country and his behaviour wasn’t really different to what the Tanzanians experienced.

He has had many alterations here in South Africa before and the one I remember vividly is when he complained that the Sisa Dukashe Stadium was meant for eighth division teams in Belgium or rather, it must be used to put cows than to play in it. That man really has some serious issues. Why didn’t he just go coach in his home country if he felt that our stadiums are not top notch.

I salute Yanga management for showing him the door immediately. Actually, I hope no team in Africa will ever hire him again. Let him go back home to Belgium and do his football business that side and leave our African football alone.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.