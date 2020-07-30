 
 
Opinion – Luc Eymael is a disgrace and must voetsek out of Africa!

African Soccer 5 hours ago

The lack of respect and discipline shown by Luc Eymael towards Tanzanian club Yanga SC fans is disgusting ad unacceptable behaviour by a so called “professional coach.”

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
30 Jul 2020
10:36:20 AM
Luc Eymael (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

How dare he tell football fans that they know nothing about football! READ MORE: Good riddance, says Yanga assistant coach after Eymael sacking If it was the case, then they wouldn’t be interested in anything that has to do with the game and just stay at home. These are people who spent their hard-earned money, even their last cent to rally behind their respective team. His disrespect and awful statements says a lot about the kind of person he is. He goes on to say that he doesn’t enjoy being in Tanzania and they don’t have WiFi or DSTV. This...

