Playing at Orlando could be good omen for Chiefs – Ngcobo

Playing their remaining Absa Premiership games at their biggest rival’s venue could bring the motivation the Kaizer Chiefs players need to push for their first title in five years, the club’s former striker, Sithembiso Ngcobo believes.

Amakhosi were assigned Orlando Stadium, which is Orlando Pirates’ fortress during a draw to allocate clubs venues they will use for their home games in the Biologically Safe Environment in Gauteng when the league resumes on August 12. Pirates will use Ellis Park Stadium.

Gauteng clubs were not allowed to use their original home grounds to avert them having an unfair advantage over clubs from outside the province. Ngcobo, who played for Amakhosi between 2010 and 2014, says being in their biggest rival’s changing room should inspire the Chiefs players.

“I don’t see it as a disadvantage at all. In fact, I think it is a god thing for them. Imagine them taking photos inside that changeroom after they have won the league… the players will want to have that memory so this should push them to work even harder to get the league,” he said.

Ngcobo said Amakhosi still have a job in their hands and should still work hard if they want to end the trophy drought that has hit Naturena over the past few years.

“It is uncommon for the club to be without a trophy for so long and the players know that it will forever reflect badly on their generation if they don’t win anything. They have a serious chance this time around and they must not let it slip. I know Sundowns are more experienced but if they focus on their own race, they can do it,” said the man known as ‘Imot’entshontshimali’ for his ability to score crucial goals during his days at Amakhosi.

Amakhosi have a four-point lead atop the Premiership standings with seven games left. However, Mamelodi Sundowns, who are second, have a game in hand.

Chiefs will host Bidvest Wits, Stellenbosch, Sundowns and Chippa United at Orlando Stadium. Chippa were also coincidentally allocated Orlando as their home venue.

Sundowns will be using Dobsonville Stadium along with Highlands Park as their home venue for the remainder of the season.

Home venues for Absa Premiership sides:

Bidvest Stadium – Baroka FC and SuperSport United

Ellis Park – Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows

Dobsonville Stadium – Highlands Park and Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Stadium – Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United

TUKS Stadium – Bloemfontein Celtic and Stellenbosch FC

Loftus Stadium – Cape Town City and Polokwane City

FNB Stadium – Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards

Lucas Moripe Stadium – AmaZulu and Maritzburg United

