Pirates super-fan ‘Mgijimi’ passed away from ‘natural causes’

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday afternoon, Mgijimi’s sibling revealed that the Bucs fan would usually complain about pains, but they didn’t see it as something that could lead to his death today.

“You know it’s normal for a person to have pains once in a while. And that is why we never really thought today we would lose (him) because of a natural death. We are faced with a very serious pandemic at the moment and once someone dies, everyone assumes it’s the virus. I would like to confirm that his death was not due to the virus, but it was a natural death,” said the sibling.

“We have to be honest as a family, his passing has showed us that our brother was loved by so many people and had a very huge impact in their lives. We never thought we would get calls from newspapers, TV stations and radios to interview us. We are really glad that he touched so many lives. That is why we are going to celebrate his life.”

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers Media Officer Thandi Merafe added that Mgijimi’s death did not only affect the club, but teams all over the country, on the continent.

Merafe worked with Mgijimi from time to time during Pirates events where the late Bucs fan would throughly engage in helping out where he can in terms of controlling crowds.

Described as a humble soul by many, Merafe shares the same sentiments regarding Mgijimi, whom she says also had a great personality, adding that everyone was shocked upon hearing the news of his passing.

“We are all saddened by the news of Mgijimi’s passing,” said Merafe.

“He was a lovely soul with a great personality and always smiling. It’s very difficult to learn of his passing. He was always following the team wherever we play. When we go to Durban, Mgijimi will be will be there waiting for the team at the airport. When we go to play Chippa, he will be there at the airport in Eastern Cape – Cape Town, you will find him there among the supporters.”

“It’s sad that his passing has united us in football because we have been getting a lot of messages, not only from the club’s fans, but every South African football fan and even iacrossthe continent. He was loved by many people. It won’t be the same without him because even when we scored a goal, the first person broadcasters will be looking out for would be him with his white overall and white powder on his face.”

