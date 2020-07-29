Chiefs, Pirates fans at war over Orlando Stadium

Chiefs were drawn on Wednesday morning to play their remaining four home games at Orlando Stadium, with Gauteng-based teams not allowed to play home games at their own grounds, because the entire season being played out in a Biologically Sage Environment at venues all over the province.

For Chiefs, Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, SuperSport United and Highlands Park to be allowed to play at home would be unfair on the rest of the teams in the Absa Premiership.

Kaizer Chiefs official twitter feed displayed the news of a move to Orlando excitedly almost as soon as it broke.

Via Orlando! Our new home for the remainder of the season #Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/EI0YgUkpkm — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 29, 2020

Kaizer Chiefs fans, meanwhile, expressed their hilarity at moving into their bitter rivals’ home and possibly lifting the title. Amakhosi are currently four points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership and will play their final league game at Orlando Stadium against Chippa United.

Imagine Kaizer Chiefs winning the league at Orlando Stadium ???????? pic.twitter.com/2p9PylJbHU — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) July 29, 2020

Hey’nina @orlandopirates Please remove everything that is branded Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium coz we want to rebrand & prepare OUR stadium for the resume of the season. #AbsaPrem Regards,

Kaizer Chiefs Family

???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/at1ii05c2H — Ta Sgcobzin (@TaSgcobzin) July 29, 2020

Pirates fans, meanwhile, were not exactly over the moon that Chiefs were picked to move onto their turf.

I pray that KCFC don’t win this thing ????. Can you imagine them winning it at Orlando Stadium ????️.. We won’t enjoy in this streets pic.twitter.com/KVMGGoTH2c — ????Mgobhozi wale Pirateş???????? NC (@mamelodi_1937) July 29, 2020

Don’t disrespect us please. This is Orlando stadium. https://t.co/1Xd4RHQJej pic.twitter.com/eyv4UVJd3K — The Absolute Dean (@theabsolutedean) July 29, 2020

Pirates will play their remaining home games at Ellis Park, not exactly unfamiliar territory for them, meanwhile, as they used to play their own home games there, before moving to Orlando permanently.

