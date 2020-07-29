PSL News 29.7.2020 02:49 pm

Chiefs, Pirates fans at war over Orlando Stadium

Jonty Mark
Chiefs and Pirates fans during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium, Soweto on the 29 February 2020

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans have taken to social media to express their delight and dismay that Amakhosi will be based at Orlando Stadium, the home of the Buccaneers, for the rest of the 2019/20 season.

Chiefs were drawn on Wednesday morning to play their remaining four home games at Orlando Stadium, with Gauteng-based teams not allowed to play home games at their own grounds, because the entire season being played out in a Biologically Sage Environment at venues all over the province.

For Chiefs, Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, SuperSport United and Highlands Park to be allowed to play at home would be unfair on the rest of the teams in the Absa Premiership.

Kaizer Chiefs official twitter feed displayed the news of a move to Orlando excitedly almost as soon as it broke.

Kaizer Chiefs fans, meanwhile, expressed their hilarity at moving into their bitter rivals’ home and possibly lifting the title. Amakhosi are currently four points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership and will play their final league game at Orlando Stadium against Chippa United.

Pirates fans, meanwhile, were not exactly over the moon that Chiefs were picked to move onto their turf.

Pirates will play their remaining home games at Ellis Park, not exactly unfamiliar territory for them, meanwhile, as they used to play their own home games there, before moving to Orlando permanently.

 

