PSL News 29.7.2020 02:08 pm

Reported Pirates target Xulu joins Israeli side

Khaya Ndubane
Reported Pirates target Xulu joins Israeli side

Siyanda Xulu (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Siyanda Xulu has joined Israeli Premier League giants Hapoel Tel Aviv following his departure from Maritzburg United earlier this month.

Xulu’s agency, Siyavuma Sports, confirmed the Bafana Bafana defender’s move on their Twitter account on Wednesday.

READ: Bafana star Zungu close to Rangers move

The Bafana Bafana joins the Israeli side as a free agent, having left the Blue Hearts earlier this month.

Xulu, who has played for Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, has been linked with Orlando Pirates, but the 28-year-old has decided to move abroad once more, having returned to South Africa from Russia to join Kaizer Chiefs in 2015.

The 28-year-old is said to have signed a two-year deal with an option to renew for another year with Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, reports from France suggest that Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu is heading to Glasgow Rangers.

According to L’Équipe, Rangers and Amiens have reached an agreement for the transfer of the 27-year-old South African international. The transfer amount is believed to be €4 million (just over R77 million).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Khusela Diko’s apology and questions over SA diplomat’s death 29.7.2020
‘It’s been extremely tough’, says Maritzburg coach Tinkler 29.7.2020
Ntshangase close to permanent switch to Maritzburg 21.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News ‘Amusement taxes’ mooted to help crisis-ridden municipalities

Business News No salaries for 20% of private sector workers in June

Covid-19 Brazil doctors volunteer to test coronavirus vaccines

General Family turns to AfriForum for TB Joshua church collapse victim

Health Preliminary study indicates that HIV and TB have a modest effect on mortality in SA


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 