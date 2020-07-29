Reported Pirates target Xulu joins Israeli side

Xulu’s agency, Siyavuma Sports, confirmed the Bafana Bafana defender’s move on their Twitter account on Wednesday.

The Bafana Bafana joins the Israeli side as a free agent, having left the Blue Hearts earlier this month.

Good luck to Siyanda Xulu who has signed with Israeli top flight side Hapoel Tel Aviv FC – a special thanks to our partners ISCOUT in Israel for the great work. @basesoccer #SSG “Leaders of African Football” pic.twitter.com/6En2nac3hf — SSG (@Siyavumasports) July 29, 2020

Xulu, who has played for Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, has been linked with Orlando Pirates, but the 28-year-old has decided to move abroad once more, having returned to South Africa from Russia to join Kaizer Chiefs in 2015.

The 28-year-old is said to have signed a two-year deal with an option to renew for another year with Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, reports from France suggest that Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu is heading to Glasgow Rangers.

According to L’Équipe, Rangers and Amiens have reached an agreement for the transfer of the 27-year-old South African international. The transfer amount is believed to be €4 million (just over R77 million).

