African Soccer 29.7.2020 02:04 pm

‘Good riddance’, says Yanga assistant after Eymael sacking

Khaya Ndubane
‘Good riddance’, says Yanga assistant after Eymael sacking

Luc Eymael (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Eymael was sacked by the Tanzanian club on Monday after comparing Yanga fans to “monkeys and dogs”.

Young Africans (Yanga) SC assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa has welcomed the club’s decision to sack ‘arrogant and  disrespectful’ coach coach Luc Eymael.

READ: Safa to report coach Luc Eymael to Fifa and Caf

Eymael was sacked by the Tanzanian club on Monday after comparing Yanga fans to “monkeys and dogs”.

Speaking to the Daily News the first time after Yanga announced the sacking of Eymael,  Mkwasa said that the decision to fire Eymael was perfect.

“Even during games, he used to insult players as well as match officials and on several occasions, we were preventing him to do that in order to save him from being fined,” said Mkwasa.

“Abusive language was part of his (Eymael) life, those things were not known outside but I think everyone has figured out what kind of person he was.”

“Football is always a fair game as such; There was no need for him to insult players, Yanga fans and the whole public,” he added.

Meanwhile, the South African Football Association (Safa) and the Tanzanian Football Association have indicated that they will report Eymael to Fifa and Caf.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Opinion – Luc Eymael is a disgrace and must voetsek out of Africa! 30.7.2020
Safa to report coach Luc Eymael to Fifa and Caf 28.7.2020
Former PSL coach sacked after comparing supporters to ‘monkeys and dogs’ 27.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News ‘Amusement taxes’ mooted to help crisis-ridden municipalities

Business News No salaries for 20% of private sector workers in June

Covid-19 Brazil doctors volunteer to test coronavirus vaccines

General TB Joshua church collapse victims turn to Afriforum for help

Health Preliminary study indicates that HIV and TB have a modest effect on mortality in SA


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 