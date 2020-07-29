Kaizer Chiefs to invade Orlando in PSL restart!

The rest of the Premier Soccer League season is to be played out in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng from August 8, with Chiefs and all other Guateng-based sides not allowed to play their home games at their regular bases.

In a twist of irony, Chiefs were drawn to play at Orlando Stadium, the home of the Buccaneers, where they are set to play their final four home league games of the season, against Bidvest Wits, Stellenbosch FC, Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United.

Ernst Middendorp’s side are currently four points clear of Sundowns at the top of the table, though the Brazilians have one game in hand. Amakhosi have eight games left to play, while Sundowns have nine, with these two the most likely contenders for the Premiership title.

At the BSE draw in Gauteng on Wednesday morning, home venues were picked for all 32 PSL clubs, with the Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship and Nedbank Cup to be finished off by the first week of September.

There are two teams at each venue, and if these clubs are playing at home on the same day, then there will be double-headers, confirmed PSL spokesperson Lux September on Wednesday.

Home venues for Absa Premiership sides:

Bidvest Stadium – Baroka FC and SuperSport United

Ellis Park – Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows

Dobsonville Stadium – Highlands Park and Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Stadium – Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United

TUKS Stadium – Bloemfontein Celtic and Stellenbosch FC

Loftus Stadium – Cape Town City and Polokwane City

FNB Stadium – Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards

Lucas Moripe Stadium – AmaZulu and Maritzburg United

