Nedbank Cup News 29.7.2020 10:42 am

Kaizer Chiefs to invade Orlando in PSL restart!

Jonty Mark
Kaizer Chiefs to invade Orlando in PSL restart!

Kaizer Chiefs were top of the South African Premiership when the league was suspended in March. AFP/File/Anesh DEBIKY

Kaizer Chiefs could win the Absa Premiership title in Orlando Stadium after they were drawn to play their remaining home games in the house of their bitter rivals Orlando Pirates.

The rest of the Premier Soccer League season is to be played out in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng from August 8, with Chiefs and all other Guateng-based sides not allowed to play their home games at their regular bases.

In a twist of irony, Chiefs were drawn to play at Orlando Stadium, the home of the Buccaneers, where they are set to play their final four home league games of the season, against Bidvest Wits, Stellenbosch FC, Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United.

Ernst Middendorp’s side are currently four points clear of Sundowns at the top of the table, though the Brazilians have one game in hand. Amakhosi have eight games left to play, while Sundowns have nine, with these two the most likely contenders for the Premiership title.

At the BSE draw in Gauteng on Wednesday morning, home venues were picked for all 32 PSL clubs, with the Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship and Nedbank Cup to be finished off by the first week of September.

There are two teams at each venue, and if these clubs are playing at home on the same day, then there will be double-headers, confirmed PSL spokesperson Lux September on Wednesday.

Home venues for Absa Premiership sides:

Bidvest Stadium – Baroka FC and SuperSport United

Ellis Park – Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows

Dobsonville Stadium – Highlands Park and Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Stadium – Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United

TUKS Stadium – Bloemfontein Celtic and Stellenbosch FC

Loftus Stadium – Cape Town City and Polokwane City

FNB Stadium – Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards

Lucas Moripe Stadium – AmaZulu and Maritzburg United

 

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pirates super-fan ‘Mgijimi’ passed away from ‘natural causes’ 29.7.2020
Patosi reveals his dream to don Pirates jersey 29.7.2020
Chiefs, Pirates fans at war over Orlando Stadium 29.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Thabo Mbeki: Mlangeni had ‘very good cause’ to be concerned about ANC

Business Insight The IMF doesn’t play around – terms and conditions apply

Environment Plans to cull thousands of animals in SA’s National Parks

Load Shedding Load shedding looms: Power system is under severe pressure, warns Eskom

Government Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko takes leave of absence amid tender irregularities probe


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 