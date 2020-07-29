Manyisa’s farewell message to Sundowns

Following the official announcement of his departure at Mamelodi Sundowns, Oupa Manyisa wrote a message the club, thanking them for giving him an opportunity to play for the team and winning which a number of trophies.

The Pretoria-based outfit confirmed Manyisa’s departure at the club on Tuesday having served the team for three years.

On his message posted on his Instagram account, Ace, as Manyisa is affectionately known in the football fraternity starts by thanking the club chairman Patrice Motsepe, coach Pitso Mosimane, the clubs supporting staff, players as well as the fans for making him feel at home since he joined from Orlando Pirates in 2017.

“My time with the Masandawana family has come to an end. 3 years filled with amazing memories, two league titles, a Telkom Knockout and most importantly that will be forever. Thank you to the chairman Dr Motsepe, coach Pitso and all the support staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime,” Manyisa wrote on his Instagram account.

“To all the supporters, thank you for taking me as your own and for all the love. Lastly thank you to my teammates and brothers. I will miss you guys. For one last time, Ka Bo Yellow.”

Manyisa’s time at Downs wasn’t really a pleasant one having joined the team with so much expectation from him. The 31-year-old midfielder suffered from lack of game time and was subsequently troubled by long term injuries.

