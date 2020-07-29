TTM snap up Manyisa AND Molangoane!

Manyisa’s signing at TTM comes just hours after the midfielder parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns, while Joseph Molangoane joins the Venda based outfit having being released by Kaizer Chiefs a couple of weeks ago.

TTM will play in the Premiership next season, having purchased the status of Bidvest Wis.

“We would like to welcome to the team Oupa Manyisa and Joseph Malongoane,” the club said on their offficial Twitter account.

Manyisa and Molangoane re-unite at TTM having also played together at Orlando Pirates.

The two players also grew up in the same development structures, under the guidance of former Downs player Harold “Jazzy-Queen” Legodi.

The signings of Manyisa and Molangoane are a clear indication that the club is trying to assemble a competitive squad that will compete in top flight football

Manyisa and Malongoane also have a less fortunate fate that ties them together in that they have both struggled with long-term injuries.

Manyisa suffered an Achilles injury that saw him miss most of this season at Downs, while Molangoane broke his leg in 2018, which kept him on the sidelines for a very long time.

However, both players carry vast of experience between them and that’s certainly why TTM decided to bring them on board.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.