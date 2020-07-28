Mamelodi Sundowns release Oupa Manyisa

Manyisa joined Downs from Orlando Pirates in 2017, but did not manage to make himself a regular at the Pretoria outfit and was also affected by long term injuries.

Phakaaathi long reported about the player’s move away from the club, and Sundowns made the news official on Tuesday.

“Oupa has been a pleasure to work with. Despite his near iconic status, he gave 100 percent in training and managed his social life well,” Mosimane was quoted as saying on the club’s website.

“It’s a pity that he didn’t play much this year and his Achilles only healed just a month before the lockdown break and he had played in a few friendlies. He is an exceptional player that can play in any position and will be an asset to any team.”

Manyisa was rumoured to be negotiating a deal with Bidvest Wits just before the club was placed on sale. But now with the Johannesburg club set to be sold, it’s unknown at the moment where the 31-year old might end up next season.

Manyisa spent only three years at Sundowns having spent nine at Pirates, where he left as the captain of the club.

