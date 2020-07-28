Tembo delighted with return to PSL action

Like most, SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo was watching Premier Soccer League chairman, Irvin Khoza’s announcement with keen interest on Monday as the “Iron Duke” announced that the Absa Premiership, Nedbank Cup and GladAfrica Championship will resume next month.

Tembo says Khoza’s announcement has made it a lot easier for him to prepare his team for their up-coming

“I got a little bit excited because we now have something to work towards and we have to thank the PSL and Safa because they have been working hard to bring back football because it was really exciting for me from a planning perspective,” Tembo told Phakaaathi.

The United mentor went on to say the suspension of football was longer than expected but insists that the PSL and the South African Football Association had no choice but to tread carefully.

“We did not know what to expect and to be honest, if we look at the situation, it is something that is very new and it caught all of us by surprise, we did not anticipate it. So the powers that be could not just say we are returning without proper planning,” said Tembo.

“If we have been following the news, there are new infections on a daily basis and it does make you worry, which means they needed to do thorough planning for us to go back to training and now we are about to go back to playing which is very encouraging. I just want to take this opportunity to thank everybody who worked behind the scenes,” he added.

