Tributes pour in for fallen Orlando Pirates superfan ‘Mgijimi’

Orlando Pirates shared a moving video with the words: “The Club is saddened to learn of the passing of one of its staunchest and most active supporters Mandla Sindane. Rest in Peace, Mgijimi.”

Kaizer Chiefs superfan Saddam Maake also sent his own tribute on Twitter:

Tjovitjo Mgijimi.

Thanks for dedicating your life to football. For being there for your club through dark and brighter days. You've been a true Buccaneer! Condolences to your family, Pirates fans and your friends. Rest In Peace Sandile 'Mgijimi' Sindane #RIPMgijimi pic.twitter.com/fzQxS5CFJS — SaddamLocksmithMaake (@SaddamMaake) July 28, 2020

Soweto outfit Moroka Swallows also sent their condolences:

On Facebook a Pirates fan with the user name Mary Dinokzai Mashiane wrote: “Mabhakaniya and all soccer lovers. I’m coming with sad news. Sent by his Father Mr Sindane to deliver these sad news Mandla Mgijimi Pirates has passed on this afternoon. May his soul rest in peace. 2020 must just end,” the Bucs supporter posted.

A number of supporters shared their sympathy with Mgijimi’s family, labelling the Ghost as one of the best Buccaneers fan.

Facebook user Koos Van Tinder wrote: “This is a big shock may his soul rest in eternal peace may God comfort his family and friends rest in peace buccaneer.”

Another user by the name of Sitende Mbatha described Mgijimi as a great supporter.

“This is so sad great supporter of Buccaneers, ubegula yini kodwa bandla (was he sick)? May his soul rest in peace, we will remember him,” he wrote.

Comfort Diyeye Maseema said: “Once a pirates always a pirate we will forever miss you. The stands won’t be the same,” the Bucs fan shared his feelings.

Mgijimi was famously known by putting white powder on his face at stadiums and his pure love for the club which he followed everywhere in the country.

Details of his funeral are yet to be revealed.

Sindane was born in 1986, making this is a tragic loss, far too young, and Phakaaathi would like to send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. May he Rest in Peace.

