Safa to report coach Luc Eymael to Fifa and Caf

This comes after the former Black Leopards, Free State Stars and Polokwane City coach was fired by Tanzanian side Young Africans (Yanga) FC on Monday after comparing the club supporters to “monkeys and dogs”.

“We want to express our solidarity and support for the Tanzania FA and the Yanga FC.

“Our own history, principles and beliefs compels us to reject racism in all its forms.

“This conduct militates against Nelson Mandela’s understanding of the role of sport in our society that it has the power to change the world, power to inspire and unite people in a way that little else does.

“Safa therefore has decided on the following steps:

• To direct a letter to the Minister of Sports to bring this matter to his attention, with SAFA stated position that we will raise objection to any consideration of granting coach Eymael a work permit in South Africa in future.

• Bring this matter to the attention of world football governing body, Fifa as well as the Confederation of African Football (Caf)

• Write a letter of solidarity and support to the Tanzania FA and to assure them of our full cooperation on any remedial steps they may consider.

“It is further unfortunate that this situation comes in the wake of the global campaign of Black Lives Matter. Africa has the bitter experience of its people being captured and taken as slaves on other continents.

“South African football too has moved from the history of a divided past of having various national football bodies formed on racial lines under apartheid to a single non-racial united Association,” read the Safa statement on Tuesday.

Safa also rallied their support behind the South African Football Coaches Association (SAFCA) who also condemned Eymael for his behaviour.

“We therefore support SACFA and thank them that coaches themselves have taken a strong stand against racists and devious behaviour of some fellow coaches on the continent,” added the Safa statement.

Menawhile, the Tanzanian FA has also indicated that they would report Eymael to Caf and Fifa.

