Nomvethe’s advice to ‘Yeye’ and the PSL ‘golden oldies’

Heading up the list is the oldest player in the Absa Premiership, AmaZulu goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs who is at 40. Midfield veterans Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Jabulani Maluleke are both 38 while Morgan Gould, who has been on the books of Stellenbosch FC in recent times celebrated his 37th birthday earlier this year.

One player, however, who tops them all is veteran striker Siyabonga Nomvethe, who at 42, still has the appetite for the “beautiful game” as he runs out for GladAfrica Championship side Uthongathi FC.

Nomvethe has a message for “Yeye” and the likes, saying they should continue playing until they are satisfied that they have had enough.

“This thing is a gift and God gave them the talent to play until they reach this age, and everything within your body is still functioning properly and you are not injury prone,” he told Phakaaathi.

“Age is just a number because what is most important is that you keep fit physically and mentally. You cannot take away one’s talent because it is a God-given gift and if the opportunity is still there, they should continue to soldier on,” he added.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker said the whole point is to not look back with any regrets after retirement, suggesting he made a U-turn on his retirement about two years ago because he felt he had not reach fulfilment.

“When the time comes (to retire) they will know but for now whilst they still have the appetite to play, they must continue to play. I am also still playing because I still have the desire to play and when I feel I am done, I will not look back with any regrets because I will be satisfied,” said Nomvethe.

A worthy mention goes to Chippa United goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb, who made the rounds on social media on his birthday where his son, seen in a video, was giving him a birthday count-up and he stopped at 55, yes, 55, raising some eyebrows about the possibility and extent of age-cheating. However, his official age is 35, which is still mature enough to recognize him as a PSL golden oldie.

