Coach Allan Clark leaves Black Leopards, Bobe to take over

Clark is said to have received an offer in Europe and resigned from his head coach position with immediate effect.

Phakaaathi understands that Mongezi Bobe, the Leopards MDC coach, will take over in a caretaker capacity until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

His resignation means Lidoda Duvha will have to hire a fifth coach of the 2019/20 campaign, after Lionel Soccoia, Luc Eymael and Cavin Johnson were given their marching orders by the Venda-based side.

Leopards general manager Tshifhiwa Thidiela says the club is yet to receive an official resignation letter from Clark.

“He has not said anything to us. He was here at training yesterday (Monday),” said Thidiela.

Clark, however, has confirmed his departure from Leopards in an interview with FarPost.

“Yes it’s true that I have resigned. I have an offer to coach in Europe and I had to get to Europe for me to take that opportunity so it does not allow me to finish the season with the club because their season is already over and I have to get there and resume my duties” Clark is quoted as saying by the football website.

“Yes, I am leaving on very good terms. Even though my tenure was short it was quite a successful tenure. I have every faith that the ground work that I have laid during the lockdown and before has prepared the team to survive the league. The team will survive relegation because the foundation is top and the players work hard.”

Leopards were placed at the bottom of the Premiership standings on 20 points from 24 games when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

They trailed AmaZulu, Polokwane City and Baroka FC by three points with six games to go before the end of the season.

