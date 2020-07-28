PSL News 28.7.2020 11:45 am

Cape Town City ready for PSL season restart

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Cape Town City chairman John Comitis with head coach City Jan Olde Riekerink (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Club chairman John Commitis is happy that the Premier Soccer League has decided to resume league action, saying Cape Town City are ready to get back on the field.  

The PSL chairman Irvin Khoza confirmed on Monday that Board of Governors had resolved to resume with the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup on 8 August, followed by the league matches four days later.

READ: PSL confirm August 8 restart

“I think we are all very excited to hear that we will returning to the playing field. I think under the circumstances and many uncertainties around the whole world at the moment – to know that you have a date to resume football, especially the current season  to its completion I think it’s obviously on a sporting basis the most fair way to complete the decision on promotion and relegation,” said Comitis.

“I’m glad that the PSL and Board of Governors and the chairman made this decision. We are looking forward to the return and our team is very ready, Cape Town City. We have been prepared for this, it’s been a long time coming and we are very grateful.”

The regular season, including the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship, is set to be completed by the first week in September, in a Biologically Safe Environment in Gauteng. 11 match venues and 14 training venues have already been selected by the PSL.

The Nedbank Cup final will be the last game of the regular season, though the promotion/relegation play-offs are then set to be played in the second and third week of September.

