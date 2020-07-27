PSL News 27.7.2020 02:33 pm

PSL to resume on August 6 – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Dr Irvin Khoza, PSL Chairman Pic: BackpagePix

The 2019/20 season will resume with the Nedbank Cup semifinals, according to the Sowetan Newspaper’s website, with the Absa Premiership starting up again on August 8 and the season ending a month later.

The Premier Soccer League 2019/20 season will resume on August 6, according to a report published by SowetanLive on Monday.

The PSL Board of Governors were meeting on Monday, and were expected to either announce a season restart, or cancel the season entirely.

There has been no PSL football since mid-March, when the season was postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then the South African Football Association and PSL have been working to get the campaign back underway, with a joint liaison committee report submitted to government.

Government have already given the go-ahead for clubs to return to training, and now it seems we are set for a season restart. Phakaaathi was able to establish on Monday that a season restart has been chosen ahead of a cancellation of the 2019/20 campaign, though we were not able to confirm the dates of resumption.

The financial implications of cancelling the season were set to be devastating, with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza suggesting in a recent ptess conference that the league would not be able to pay monthly grants to its 32 clubs any more, unless the season restarts.

The PSL had initially wanted to start the season on July 18, but Safa said that their referees would not be ready until August 1, and that there were other complicance issues with regard to the planned return, to be held in a Biologically Safe Environment in Gauteng.

 

