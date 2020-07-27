Safa doctor receives death threats over season restart

Speaking to the City Press, Ngwenya, who was appointed by Safa as the compliance officer to ensure the safe return of football, said these people blame him appear to blame him for the delay to restart PSL season.

The PSL season was suspended in mid-March following the outbreak of the coronavirus in South Africa.

“This recent period has been the most stressful in my life. It has been really bad. It got to a point where I received private calls from people threatening my life,” Ngwenya told City Press.

“I have reported it to Safa and we have opened a case with the police. That’s how bad it is. I have been insulted and threatened I don’t know how many times in the past few weeks. I really needed to think long and hard about whether I wanted to continue.” he added.

Safa’s head of communications Dominic Chimhavi said the association is aware of the matter, but could not go into details about it.

“All I can say is that Safa is aware of the matter and we’re dealing with it internally,” Chimhavi told Phakaaathi.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, the ongoing fight between Safa and the PSL is set to get uglier this week as the latter are said to be furious that the mother body is trying to bully them into doing things their own way.

“It will get uglier than before,” a source close to someone in a top position at the PSL said on Sunday.

