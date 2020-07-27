PSL News 27.7.2020 10:00 am

Former PSL coach sacked after comparing supporters to ‘monkeys and dogs’

Jonty Mark
Former PSL coach sacked after comparing supporters to ‘monkeys and dogs’

Luc Eymael (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Luc Eymael, the former Polokwane City, Free State Stars and Black Leopards head coach, was fired by Tanzanian side Yanga SC after making racist remarks about the club’s fans over the weekend.

“I don’t enjoy your country (Tanzania). You’re uneducated people. I am disgusted. I don’t have a car, WiFi or DSTV. These fans don’t know anything about football. It’s like monkeys or dogs when they’re shouting,” said Eymael on Saturday, according to respected African football journalist Usher Komugisha.

Eymael also implied refereeing bias in the Tanzanian league, adding: “You (Yanga) have officials who are always against you because you are a poor club and you don’t have any weight at the federation.”

Eymael was then sacked by Yanga in a club statement on Monday.

Other journalists on social media also had their say on Eymael’s behaviour, with SABC TV presenter Andile Ncube suggesting he should never be allowed to coach in South Africa again.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Klopp expects Liverpool to face tougher title fight next term 27.7.2020
‘It sucks’: Bologna coach would rather not play than continue behind closed doors 26.7.2020
Lukaku double pulls Inter Milan second in Serie A 26.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in authorities

horse news Vodacom Durban July live stream: Catch all the action here

Breaking News WATCH: Manhunt launched after Malmesbury ‘prison break’

Crime Pirates of the Covidian: Criminals ransack six yachts in Knysna

South African Sport ‘Cancer’ in SA sport has been exposed by BLM – Nathi Mthethwa


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 