Former PSL coach sacked after comparing supporters to ‘monkeys and dogs’

“I don’t enjoy your country (Tanzania). You’re uneducated people. I am disgusted. I don’t have a car, WiFi or DSTV. These fans don’t know anything about football. It’s like monkeys or dogs when they’re shouting,” said Eymael on Saturday, according to respected African football journalist Usher Komugisha.
Eymael also implied refereeing bias in the Tanzanian league, adding: “You (Yanga) have officials who are always against you because you are a poor club and you don’t have any weight at the federation.”
Eymael was then sacked by Yanga in a club statement on Monday.
Other journalists on social media also had their say on Eymael’s behaviour, with SABC TV presenter Andile Ncube suggesting he should never be allowed to coach in South Africa again.
