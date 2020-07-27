Former PSL coach sacked after comparing supporters to ‘monkeys and dogs’

“I don’t enjoy your country (Tanzania). You’re uneducated people. I am disgusted. I don’t have a car, WiFi or DSTV. These fans don’t know anything about football. It’s like monkeys or dogs when they’re shouting,” said Eymael on Saturday, according to respected African football journalist Usher Komugisha.

Eymael also implied refereeing bias in the Tanzanian league, adding: “You (Yanga) have officials who are always against you because you are a poor club and you don’t have any weight at the federation.”

Eymael was then sacked by Yanga in a club statement on Monday.

Yanga coach Luc Eymael made these careless comments on Saturday: “I don’t enjoy your country [Tanzania ????????]. You’re uneducated people. I am disgusted. I don’t have a car, WiFi or DSTV. These fans don’t know anything about ⚽️. It’s like monkeys or dogs when they’re shouting.” ???? pic.twitter.com/eh2FHJOpAJ — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) July 27, 2020

Yanga have officially fired Luc Eymael as of this morning! pic.twitter.com/eGDLQhide0 — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) July 27, 2020

Other journalists on social media also had their say on Eymael’s behaviour, with SABC TV presenter Andile Ncube suggesting he should never be allowed to coach in South Africa again.

Dear South Africa can this man NEVER work in this country ever again!!!! Africa should send him back to where he’s from!!! https://t.co/fa12THJb4P — Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) July 27, 2020

Eymael is getting what he deserves. @yangasc1935 did well to sack him immediately, for his racist statements against a team and country where he earned his living. If Yanga fans lay their hands on him before leaving Tanzania, he could be in for a very rough time… https://t.co/qTa9Hfnetu — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) July 27, 2020

Good to riddance to utterly bad rubbish that he has been sacked https://t.co/G1WmcF30ua — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) July 27, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.