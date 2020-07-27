PSL News 27.7.2020 08:42 am

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
WATCH: Jerusalem hitmaker send Pitso birthday message

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. Pic: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane celebrated his 56th birthday over the weekend and received messages from all over the African continent.

The former Bafana Bafana head coach couldn’t celebrate his birthday from home with his family as he is camping in Rustenburg with his Sundowns team as they continue to prepare for the restart of the league.

Nomcebo Zikobe filmed herself wishing Mosimane a happy birthday before breaking into song and dancing in celebration of the former African coach of the year’s birthday.

The Sundowns head coach, meanwhile, also tweeted about a surprise cake that he got from his wife, which must have made up just a bit for having to be apart from his family on his special day.

 

