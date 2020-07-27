WATCH: Jerusalem hitmaker send Pitso birthday message

The former Bafana Bafana head coach couldn’t celebrate his birthday from home with his family as he is camping in Rustenburg with his Sundowns team as they continue to prepare for the restart of the league.

Nomcebo Zikobe filmed herself wishing Mosimane a happy birthday before breaking into song and dancing in celebration of the former African coach of the year’s birthday.

The Sundowns head coach, meanwhile, also tweeted about a surprise cake that he got from his wife, which must have made up just a bit for having to be apart from his family on his special day.

A surprise cake from my wife. She delivered it without me knowing????!!!! Sharing this with the team and hotel staff!!!! Enjoyed my special day with my other family????????. pic.twitter.com/Rf2LoiZsj4 — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) July 26, 2020

