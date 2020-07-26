Is Chigova on his way out of Polokwane City?

Polokwane City goalkeeper George Chigova is reluctant to think about his future beyond the current season, insisting his sole focus was on helping the team avoid relegation.

Chigova’s initial contract at City expired at the end of June but he signed a two-month deal to conclude the current season, which was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old has hinted that he could be on his way out of Rise and Shine, but insists that his focus is to help the team avoid relegation.

City were third from bottom tied on 23 points with AmaZulu and leading last placed Black Leopards by three points, with six games to go before the end of the season.

“The club wanted me to finish the season with them and that was also my wish. So I signed a two-month extension. The club is happy with me. I have been here for the past five years and I am happy to be here, so I accepted the deal to finish the season here,” Chigova told New Zimbabwe.

“The fact that the club gave me two months shows that they love me. So, I must continue to deliver on the pitch. My main focus is to play the remaining matches and fight to save the club from relegation.

“Regarding the new deal, I don’t want to think about it now… It’s something I’ll entertain at the end of the season.”

“Polokwane have been good to me. I am enjoying everything here. But football is a game of growth and new opportunities, so let’s just see what happens at the end of the season,” added Chigova, who joined City from SuperSport United in 2015.

