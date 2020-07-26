Kapinga ticks all the right boxes – Pitso 

Part of the criteria on Pitso Mosimane’s checklist before he considers signing a player is that the player must be one he considers to be a “good boy”, in simpler terms, Mosimane prefers players who have very little or no scandals off the pitch and his latest acquisition, Lesedi Kapinga, fits that criteria pretty well. READ: Mosimane heaps praise on young Sundowns talent Modise

Masandawana tied down Kapinga on a five-year deal and Mosimane says the former Black Leopards star is part of a succession process.

“We have checked his social life, he ticks the boxes, and he is a very good boy. Lesedi is a good prospect, we are trying to get as many young players as possible because if you look at our signings besides George Maluleka, we are having younger players to come and strengthen the team as back up for the older players, that is what we are currently doing,” said Mosimane.

“He fits the program with his age (25), with his style of play and he is the kind of a player who likes to play combination plays, he loves taking defenders on, he is quick and we see him as a Keletso Makgalwa, he has a few characteristics of Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane’s combination play. He fits the profile,” he added.

“Jingles” is aware that not all of the players that he signed made it at Chloorkop, the likes of Jeremy Brockie and George Lebese are case examples – he hopes Kapinga’s journey turns out differently.

“I wish him all of the best and I hope he makes it because I know that the yellow jersey can be heavy for a lot of players who we sign and then it looks like a waste as though we are signing them and we don’t know what to do, but that is football and these things do happen and you will never have a guarantee if the player you have signed will do well,” said Mosimane.

He adds: “He must fit in the level of combination play that we have. Lesedi is a clever player who can play between the lines because most of the team that we play sit back and it is compact so we need players who can find a solution on how to play in compact areas and that is Lesedi for us, we are excited.”

