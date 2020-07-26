Gloves off in Safa, PSL fight over season restart

The ongoing fight between SA Football (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is set to get uglier next week as the latter are said to be furious that the mother body is trying to bully them into doing things their own way.

“It will get uglier than before,” a source close to someone in a top position at the PSL said on Sunday.

According to the source, what got the PSL mad is that Safa are playing innocent by making public statements that shed them as the good guys while making the PSL look like they are bulldozing their way to the resumption of their leagues.

“They first claimed that they were not consulted and said and therefore their referees would not be ready. After that, they said they have permission from Fifa to extend the games beyond 31 August.

“Now they are publicly speaking on their referees getting ready for the resumption on August 1 when there hasn’t been an agreement with the PSL. I have heard that the PSL have their own bombs they are going to launch next week.

“What I can say is that things are bound to get even more messy now and I don’t see football returning next month,” said the source.

Safa on Saturday posted on their social media feeds referees getting tested for Covid-19 and fitness and having a conference in preparation for the resumption of PSL football on their proposed date of 1 August.

Safa’s Chief Medical and Covid-19 Compliance officer, Dr Thulani Ngwenya told a media conference on Saturday that they had to be cautious as to ensure no lives are lost in football.

“We are in a situation that is unprecedented. A situation that has taken so much from our lives and our livelihoods. We have been affected directly or indirectly by Covid-19. But at some point, life must continue hence we find ourselves here today…

“We don’t want to lose anyone in football because that will put our lovely sport into big disrepute. That is why we have been very cautious in managing the whole situation,” he said.

