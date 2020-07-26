Wits aiming to bow out of PSL in style

This is according to winger Kgaugelo Sekgota, who joined the Students from Portuguese outfit Vitoria Setubal in January.

Wits will cease to exit at the end of the 2019/20 season after they sold their Premiership status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

“It is good to be back after a long time, football is something that we love and live for so this is a great feeling,” he told the club’s official website.

“It is all about the dedication that you have, your goals in life. You have to stay strong. Challenges come and go; you just need to be mentally strong and remain focussed. We are in the Nedbank Cup semifinals, and we still have a few league games left so there is still a lot to play for.

“Obviously we are a big team with a good coach that has a lot of experience. We have a squad full of national team players so we will remain competitive and professional up until the end of the season.”

Wits were sixth on the league standings before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, 10 points behind log-leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who have played one more game.

The Students were also pinned against Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup.

It’s not clear at this stage if the season will resume, with talks that the PSL are considering cancelling it. The PSL Board of Governors is set debate the way forward on Monday.

