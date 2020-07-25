Tim Sukazi – I’m not buying Highlands Park

“Most definitely no,” said Sukazi on Saturday when asked by Phakaaathi if he was in the market to purchase Highlands.

Sukazi, the owner of GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy, did admit he contacted Highlands Park about their availability some time ago, when he started looking for a potential top flight franchise.

“I started with Wits (who have subsequently sold their status to TTM in the Limpopo province), then Highlands Park.”

Sukazi then moved on to Bloemfontein Celtic, and was close to a deal with the financially troubled Free State Side, before moves were made to keep the club in Mangaung. Sukazi was planning to move the franchise to Mpumalanga

“I left them (Celtic) to do their own thing,” admitted Sukazi, who added that he is still in the market for a top flight franchise, if it is still available, though not for the reported R55 million that Highlands Park is being sold for.

“Definitely not, I don’t have that kind of money!” added Sukazi.

“It depends when next season starts (on whether he will try and buy another top flight franchise).”

“If it starts tomorrow, then no, but if it starts in November, yes, I will still remain in the market.”

Earlier on Saturday, Highlands co-chairman Larry Brookstone told Timeslive that they had received a substantial offer for the club.

“First of all Highlands Park is not up for sale. We had an unsolicited offer on the club‚” said Brookstone

“And the offer we’ll consider if it’s deliverable. I think everybody in the world‚ if the offer is too good to believe‚ they’ll take it.

“If the guy can deliver this kind of money then‚ yes‚ we would consider it.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.