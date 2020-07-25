Mosimane heaps praise on young Sundowns talent Modise

Sundowns confirmed on Saturday that Modise, a 21 year-old from Mahikeng, had been promoted from the Multichoice Diski Challenge side to the Sundowns first team squad.

READ MORE: Mosimane – We were not trained for this

Modise carries the nickname “Bale” and the description the Sundowns head coach gives makes it easy to see why he is likened to the Real Madrid and Wales star.

“He is a left winger and a left back, it is easy to convert a left winger to a left back. He has a very good left foot, he has got speed, height and lives to play going up and down (the pitch) on one side,” said Mosimane.

“He can also play as a centre back, because if you are a full back you know how to defend and how to attack. This is the quality of the full backs at Sundowns, we have Tebogo Langerman, Thapelo Morena, and Lyle Lakay, all full backs who overlap. “Bale” fits into this space.

“He has played for the national Under-20 side at the World Cup and at the Under-17 World Cup and for the Under-23 side. This is the right time to bring him in. He follows the path of others like Keletso Makgalwa, like Percy Tau, like Motjeka Madisha. Sometimes there is criticism because we also buy players, but it is not like we are not promoting (youngsters). One (Tau) is overseas and has even played (Uefa) Champions League. We are doing well, and can proudly say we are producing players from our MDC team.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.