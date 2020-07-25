Kambole speaks on his ‘season of adaptation’ at Chiefs

The 26-year-old Zambian arrived at Naturena under so much hype having done well at Zesco United especially in their Caf Champions League campaign.

His start at Amakhosi however has not been anything to write home about and was made worse by the quick settling in and great return from the likes of Samir Nurkovic and Kyryn Baccus who have become important players at Amakhosi this season.

The attacker has now admitted that it was all about adapting and feels confident that he has now settled and understands what coach, Ernst Middendorp needs from him.

“It has been a season of adaptation for me,” Kambole told the club’s website on Friday. “I have gotten used to the coach’s philosophy, the environment, the style of play and have a better understanding of my teammates. We are headed in the right direction,” he added.

Kambole and his teammates continued with their training on Friday despite the uncertainty about the Absa Premiership resumption with rumours mounting that the season could be cancelled and not finished as previously planned by the PSL.

“We are doing well as a team and personally, I feel good. Training has been fantastic this week and I am very much enjoying being back. It’s good to be back – we missed football. I missed my teammates, so it’s good to be around them again. It’s fantastic to be doing what we enjoy and that is playing football.

“My body is managing with the training regime since we returned. I am happy with my fitness because even during the lockdown when we were training on our own, we were pushing ourselves hard. Training as a group was a challenge for the first week after we returned, but right now, I am happy with everything,” he said.

He said he was pushing hard at training to win himself a place in the starting lineup when the games eventually resume. “I am putting in a lot of hard work looking and forward to resuming play again. As a team, we are on right track and we are doing a lot to ensure that we will be ready when we play our first game.”

