Could Seema’s departure hinder Rantie’s Celtic move?

But a source privy to the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana striker say he is worried that Lehlohonolo Seema’s departure from Phunya Sele Sele may hinder the 29-year-old’s move.

Seema left Celtic and joined Chippa United earlier this month.

Rantie has already squandered two chances to resurrect his career as he left Cape Town City in a huff after then coach Benni McCarthy had tried to give him a chance. Rantie had been given a strict fitness program which he reportedly failed to adhere to.

He then joined Mamelodi Sundowns where he did well while on trial and was signed. But he was later released with not much explanation.

“He looked happy there and the good thing is that he went to them. What was promising is that he knew the club had financial problems when he went there so it was not about money. He formed a credible bond with Seema there and was working hard under him.

“Now that he has left, there is a worry that he might not really click with (John) Maduka and decide to leave. But from what we have heard so far, he has been doing well,” said the source.

Rantie, who shot to prominence during his days at Pirates where he partnered McCarthy upfront, also had stints overseas at Malmo FF in Sweden, Bournemouth in England and Genclerbirligi Ankara in Turkey.

Personal problems have been said to be the reason behind his fall from grace.

