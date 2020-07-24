Family support gives unemployed coach Masutha hope

Masutha – who shot to prominence in coaching when he guided Black Leopards back to the Absa Premiership – vacated his position at Kings after things didn’t go as they had planned and he told Phakaaathi on Friday that lockdown has delayed him new opportunities as clubs who were showing interest have gone silent.

“I am surviving. My family, especially my wife has been supportive. I have also been getting calls from players I have worked with showing their support and telling me that I should hang on because they believe I will get a team soon. That inspires me because it shows I was doing something notable,” said Masutha who has also had a stint at Chippa United.

Masutha told Phakaaathi that Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila’s new owner Simon Malatji spoke to him but nothing came of it as they have decided to take Johnny Ferreira instead.

“Yeah, we did speak. I told them what I need and they also told me of their ambitions but nothing came of it,” he said.

Phakaaathi meanwhile has heard that there are a number of GladAfrica Championship sides including Steenberg United who have spoken to Masutha but he wouldn’t be drawn to comment on that.

“There are teams who have asked about my situation and if I am interested but I would not want to name them at the moment because some have coaches working there at the moment. But they are all talking for next season,” he said.

