Kambole ready to help Chiefs retain top spot

Chiefs led the standings when the league was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa.

Kambole, who joined Chiefs at the start of the 2019/20 season from Zesco United, says his only focus now is to help Amakhosi retain their place at the top of the standings.

“We are professionals and we know how to handle the challenges that lie ahead. Being the log leaders requires a lot of hard work from the team because the pressure is on us,” Kambole told the Chiefs website on Friday.

“Response from each player is good and we are working in the right direction and I am certain we will continue from where we left off before the lockdown.”

Kambole, who struggled to cement his place in the Chiefs starting lineup before the season was suspended, feels that he is in a good position to help the team.

“It has been a season of adaptation for me. I have gotten used to the coach’s philosophy, the environment, the style of play and have a better understanding of my teammates. We are headed in the right direction,” concluded the Zambian international.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) board of governors is set to meet today (Friday) to debate amongst other things whether to restart the league or cancel it amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 54 outstanding league fixtures, with clubs having between six and nine fixtures to fulfil, and the Nedbank Cup has reached the semi-finals stage.

