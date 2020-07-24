Safa warns against ‘fake’ website after damning allegations against Jordaan

This comes after a website Insideworldfootball.com reported on Friday that Safa NEC members William Mooka and Gay Mokoena have filed a complaint to Fifa against Safa president Danny Jordaan, where they detailed numerous violations of the Fifa Code of Ethics, the 2017 and 2018 editions of the Safa statutes and the Fifa statutes, rules and regulations.

READ: Safa waiting for CAS and Fifa to decide on Kaizer Chiefs transfer ban

The website also reported that it had seen a copy of the complaint which details Jordaan’s “rampant abuse of power” and a federation where questioners of his rule and autocratic decision making are dealt with ruthlessly, often with removal from Safa bodies and positions.

“The copy also details financial impropriety and an abject failure to attempt to meet Safa’s stated aims and objectives,” reported the website.

Mooka and Mokoena have also reportedly begun legal proceeding against Jordaan in South Africa, opening a case with the SAPS over misappropriating Safa’s resources for personal gain and for conduct which prejudiced Safa financially by unilaterally agreeing to write off a large amount of contracted broadcast revenue.

Safa have now issued a statement warning people about the “fake” website.

“The South African Football Association (Safa) has noted yet another attempt by a fake website to peddle sponsored lies to discredit its elected leadership,” read the Safa statement on the association’s website.

“Individuals behind this campaign are known to the association and have been ‘leaking discredited information’ to certain journalists.

“Safa has in the meantime, informed the world football governing body, Fifa about all the resolutions taken by its highest decision-making body (Safa NEC) on 20 June 2020 as the association has always done with all football-related information and correspondence.

“The Safa NEC is resolute to defend its democratically elected leadership and for the umpteenth time, wishes to dismiss this latest pack of lies.

“Safa will take appropriate legal action against these individuals.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.