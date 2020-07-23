Celtic star training from home after surgery

Pfumbidzai travelled back home before the lockdown, were he needed medical attention for an injury which was initially set to keep him out of action for the rest of the season.

However, the Zimbabwean defender has made steady progress while recovering from the surgery, as he has started training from home.

Pfumbidzai has been posting pictures and videos of himself training outside his house in Zimbabwe as he prepares to return to South Africa to join his Siwelele teammates.

The full back could, however, have difficulties traveling back into South Africa from Zimbabwe as borders remain closed between the two countries.



