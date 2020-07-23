Kapinga signs five-year deal with Sundowns

Phakaaathi reported in May that Sundowns had beaten Orlando Pirates to Kapinga’s signature after signing a pre-contract with the Brazilians, but Leopards came out to deny that report.

He was released by Lidoda Duvha this week after the club learned that he will not be staying on in Venda beyond the current season.

On Thursday, Sundowns confirmed that the 25-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the Brazilians and is already with the team in camp in Rustenburg.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has expressed his joy at capturing Kapinga and believes the forward will fit the club’s style of play.

“Lesedi is a good young prospect and we are looking at getting as many young players as we can. He fits the programme with his age and the style of play. He is the type of player who likes combination play and loves one on one and taking defenders on. He scores goals also and I wish him all the best,” Mosimane is quoted as saying by the club’s website.

Kapinga will not feature for Sundowns in any matches when the current season restarts because he can only be registered for the upcoming season when the transfer window opens.

