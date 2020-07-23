Safa waiting for CAS and Fifa to decide on Kaizer Chiefs transfer ban

Fifa have banned Chiefs from signing players for two transfer windows after they were found to have broken the rules a deal that saw Madagascan international Andriamirado Andrianarimanana move to them from Fosa Juniors in August 2018.

Chiefs have appealed to CAS in Switzerland over Fifa’s decision and their hearing is set for September 9. In the meantime, Chiefs are reported to have approached Fifa to get special dispensation to sign players now, arguing that their case would have been heard far earlier if the COVID-19 pandemic had not arrived.

“We have not received communication from Fifa … they are talking directly with the club – once it is out of Fifa and has gone to CAS it is between the club and the decision makers. CAS are preparing a virtual hearing, I don’t know how far they are with the Chiefs matter,” said Motlanthe this week in an interview with the South African Football Journalists Association.

“The regulations are clear, Chiefs are not participating (in transfers) until the question is dealt with, so we are waiting for CAS and Fifa to give them the directive in terms of how this will impact them in the current transfer window.”

“I don’t want to comment on players’ issues. We’re dealing with Fifa now, they still have to give us a ruling (on the application to suspend the ban),” Motaung told kickoff.com at the beginning of June.



“For now we’re still in discussions with them to find clarity on that ruling (whether the ban will be suspended until September).”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.