Irvin Khoza’s second wife Matina passes on

Matina is the second Khoza wife to die this year, following Yvonne Mantwa Kgotleng-Khoza’s death in January.

READ: Safa president Jordaan mourns late struggle hero Andrew Mlangeni

According to the club statement, Matina, who has been in and out of hospital in the last few years battling ill health, passed on this (Thursday) morning.

“The Khoza Family is announcing the sad passing of Mme Matina Elsie Khoza, the wife of Dr. Irvin Khoza, mother of Sonono, the late Zodwa, Nkosana and Mpumi Khoza.

“Mme Matina, who was affectionately referred to by everybody, including her ten grandchildren, as Mama, has been in and out of hospital in the last few years battling ill health.

“She sadly passed at 09h11 this morning, Thursday 23 July 2020. She was 69 years of age,” read the club statement.

The Khoza family has pleaded with the public to help them observe restrictions imposed on the nation by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There will, as a result, be no visitations and prayer services held at home,” said the family.

Phakaaathi would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Khoza family and Orlando Pirates.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.