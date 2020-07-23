PSL News 23.7.2020 01:14 pm

Ex-Pirates star facing uncertain future at Highlands

Phakaaathi Reporter
Musa Nyatama of Highlands Park (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Musa Nyatama’s future at Highlands Park hangs in the balance as the club are believed to not have entered contract negotiations yet.

Nyatama joined the Lions of the North in February this year after he was discarded by the Buccaneers.

He signed a six-month contract and is now left in the dark on whether the club – who have been linked with the possibility of selling their top flight status – will extend his stay.

“Musa did well in his few games but the reality is that the club and the league are facing uncertain times. Inasmuch as he is a good player, he comes at a price and it might not be a viable business move to offer him a new deal at this point,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Highlands director Sinky Mnisi says he is utterly disappointed at Safa for playing politics by dragging their feet over allowing the Premier Soccer League to resume the 2019/20 season.

A power struggle between the two organisations has taken centre stage, since talks about football’s return started, and the situation took a turn for the worse last week when they could not agree on a date for the resumption.

The spat is so bad that the PSL is said to be considering cancelling the season and waiting until the national lockdown has been lifted. This, however, will leave clubs in disarray and many will not be able to continue to run as it would mean the PSL cannot pay them their monthly grants of R2.5-million.

