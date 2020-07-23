Safa president Jordaan mourns late struggle hero Andrew Mlangeni

Mlangeni, who was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, on 14 July, passed away on Tuesday.

Jordaan said Mlangeni’s sacrifices to the new South Africa are well documented and his anti-apartheid stance made him a global icon.

“We celebrated Bab’ Mlangeni’s 95th birthday’s last month and little did we know that this will be his last but he has run his race and we are grateful of the legacy he left behind. May his soul RIP,” said Jordaan as quoted by the Safa website.

Jordaan added that Mlangeni remained steadfast to his leadership ethics and was a caring cadre of the liberation movement.

“My thoughts and the football family’s thoughts are with the Mlangeni family. Here is a selfless man who dedicated his entire life to an equal and free society,” commented Jordaan.

