Bafana legend Fish gets stick for his anti-BLM stance

The former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana Bafana star got Twitter users hot under the collar with some expressing their disappointment at him.

The issue of racism in sports has been a hot topic since last week when Proteas player Lungi Ngidi asked the team to be in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement and do the kneeling in respect of the movement which has been happening before the English Premiership games.

And this week former Proteas cricketer, Makhaya Ntini revealed that he was racially ostracized during his time with the team, fueling the debates which has seen a number of other black athletes coming out to reveal their experiences in various South African national teams.

Fish got tongues wagging when he tweeted ‘If you stand for nothing you will fall for everything… All lives matter’ on Wednesday morning.

Those who have come up with the ‘All lives matter’ are seen as being against the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

SABC sports anchor, Flo Letoaba said she was shocked to hear Fish say such. She tweeted: “Mark Fish of all people? The same one who was embraced by Black teammates and fans? I really would have thought he’d be the first to support BLM, I’m shook (Twitter slang for shaken) actually. I’m now annoyed that I would also shout Fiiiiish when he touched the ball”.

Sithembiso Magutshwa tweeted: “Mark Fish’s support of that “All lives matter” nonsense is disappointing, but not surprising.”

