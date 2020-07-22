Ex-Chiefs goalie remembers ‘awesome’ win against Man United

Amakhosi, who reached the final after beating Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates 2-0 in the semifinals, edged the Red Devils 4-3 on penalties at Loftus Versfeld Stadium after the game had ended goalless at full time.

“Beating Manchester United was awesome,” Fernandez told the Chiefs website.

“Knowing the caliber of the opponents, their legendary coach, Alex Ferguson, on the sideline and with players like Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes featuring, it was important to focus on our first objective, which was not to concede a goal,” he added.

Fernandez saved the decisive kick from Chris Eagles and then converted the winning spot kick for Chiefs.

“Stopping the penalty was important, but to then go on to score the winning penalty was even better. For sure, I was nervous having to take the final kick, but I just picked my spot and hit the ball as hard as I could. The ball went in!”

“At the time, we felt so confident in our penalty taking abilities. I had saved at least two penalties in each of the shoot-outs we had taken part in previous competitions.

“As a team, we were really a family. To beat a big team like Manchester United with my football family was something truly wonderful.”

The penalty win also resulted in Amakhosi taking their fifth Vodacom Challenge title.

