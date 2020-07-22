‘Consider 18-team League’, Ajax boss Efstathiou’s advice to PSL

Ajax Cape Town CEO Ari Efstathiou believes the current stand-off between the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the South African Football Association (Safa) over the resumption of football presents the league with an opportunity to consider an 18-team top-flight set-up.

READ: PSL season on brink of cancellation

The PSL had an 18-team set-up in the past, but was reduced to 16 teams in 2002 in order to address the issue of fixture congestion. The PSL bought out the statuses of Ria Stars and Free State Stars.

Speaking to SAFM’s Sport On Tuesday, Efstathiou said the PSL needs to consider going back to an 18-team League.

“It’s an option that needs to be considered, there is obviously cost implications to that, but I also believe that a country like ours should have always had an 18-team League, not a 16-team League,” said Efstathiou.

“So maybe this is the right opportunity to go back to an 18-team League, so I think that’s a strong option that must be considered by the Board of Governors.”

When the league action was suspended due to the coronavirus in mid-March Ajax were top of the GladAfrica Championship with six matches remaining.

Meanwhile, the PSL Board of Governors is expected to hold a meeting on Friday to discuss, among other things, a way forward regarding the resumption of football.

It is also expected to discuss the possibility of cancelling the 2019/20 season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.