PSL News 22.7.2020 02:26 pm

Sundowns give update on positive COVID-19 cases

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Sundowns give update on positive COVID-19 cases

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and his players during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns revealed that five members of their camp who had tested positive for coronavirus have return to the club’s base in Pretoria.

The unnamed five players and staff members, who were in isolation for 14 days, have been given the clearance to return to camp after they recovered from COVID-19.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s side are in Rustenburg preparing for the 2019/2020 season to resume.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Covid-19 Committee, led by Doctors Carl Tabane and Paul Maphoto is looking after the team and following strict rules to ensure the safety of everyone in the team.

“We have to look after ourselves now that the virus has come closer to home, we have to sanitize, wash our hands, we have to wear a mask, social distance, eat well, look after our bodies, respect the virus and we need to stay home, as everyone has said the virus does not move itself we move the virus,” Dr Tabane was quoted as saying by the club’s website.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Anele Ngcongca transfer saga: is he staying or going? 21.7.2020
Kekana confirms Sundowns interest in Kapinga 21.7.2020
Former Sundowns coach unsure over new role at GladAfrica side 21.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Scientists report that airborne coronavirus is probably infectious

Education Opening of schools: Motshekga awaits Cabinet approval for ‘consensus position’

Covid-19 Worldwide Covid-19 deaths exceed 600,000 as SA records 195 in last 24 hours

Covid-19 Courier vehicle carrying Covid-19 samples hijacked in Eastern Cape

Business News Liquor traders plead with government to save their industry


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 