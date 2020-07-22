Sundowns give update on positive COVID-19 cases

The unnamed five players and staff members, who were in isolation for 14 days, have been given the clearance to return to camp after they recovered from COVID-19.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s side are in Rustenburg preparing for the 2019/2020 season to resume.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Covid-19 Committee, led by Doctors Carl Tabane and Paul Maphoto is looking after the team and following strict rules to ensure the safety of everyone in the team.

“We have to look after ourselves now that the virus has come closer to home, we have to sanitize, wash our hands, we have to wear a mask, social distance, eat well, look after our bodies, respect the virus and we need to stay home, as everyone has said the virus does not move itself we move the virus,” Dr Tabane was quoted as saying by the club’s website.

