Lower league clubs adopt ‘no work, no pay’ system

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Technical staff members at some ABC Motsepe League side have had to go and find other jobs, while football activities remain suspended due to the national lockdown.

Club bosses in the lower leagues have told their technical staff that they will not be able to pay them their salaries if the league doesn’t resume anytime soon.

“Several clubs bosses in the league have told their coaches and staff members that they won’t get paid because they are not working at the moment,” a source told Phakaaathi.

“A lot of guys who are former players who coach and worked in lower leagues have opted to find jobs temporarily, so they are taking care of their families and themselves during this time because their income from football has been affected by the lockdown and suspension of football.

“A lot of bosses have informed their staff that there is no money to pay their salaries right now and they will have to wait until the league resumes for salaries to start being paid again,” concluded the source.

