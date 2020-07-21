Why agent convinced ex-Cosmos goalie to come out of retirement

Naicker is said to have retired from football after struggling to find a team since his release from Arrows at the end of the 2018/19 season.

There were rumours that the was a club boss that was calling the clubs that he had gone on trial at, convincing them not to sign the SuperSport United development product.

But Mulovhedzi says he was never going to allow good talent to go to waste and that at 29, Naicker still has a lot to offer SA football,

“Yes, it’s true that I managed to track down Sherwyn and convinced him to come out of retirement. I’m now in the process of finding a team for him,” Mulovhedzi told Phakaaathi.

“I saw an article where he was pouring his heart out after he decided to retire and it touched me. I know Sherwyn from his days at SuperSport when he was promoted by Gavin Hunt together with Ronwen Williams. They are actually good friend with Ronwen and I like Sherwyn a lot hence his story touched me,” added Mulovhedzi.

“I don’t want to get involved with the stories about the soccer boss that wanted to destroy his career. My duty is to not let good talent go to waste and Sherwyn is a good goalkeeper. I believe that he can add value to any team.

“I have already made contacts with several teams about his availability and the feedback has been good so far. I’m hoping to get him a team by September so that he can train with that team during pre-season,” concluded Mulovhedzi.

Naicker, who started his professional career at SuperSport in 2011, has also played for Black Aces, Cosmos, Milano United and Arrows.

